- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Flash Finale Hints at Iris Being the Next Villain
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Flash Finale Hints at Iris Being the Next Villain
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday's episode of The Flash. Read at your own risk!]
It feels like Iris (Candice Patton) has been trapped in the Mirror World for years now, and considering how The Flash left things in its spring finale, that might be a very bad thing. When all is
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries