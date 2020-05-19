



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/kzZZB9kIgcI\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Flash Cast Reveals Their Favorite Wells Character","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/kzZZB9kIgcI " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The Flash Season 6 got thrown for a loop when production shut down due to the outbreak of COVID-19, and ultimately the season was left in limbo. There was hope that production would be able to start back up and we'd get to finish out the season, but we know now that won't happen, so we're looking

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com