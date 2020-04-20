- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Flash's Hartley Sawyer Teases Ralph's 'Obsession' With Sue and Blackhole Answers
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Flash's Hartley Sawyer Teases Ralph's 'Obsession' With Sue and Blackhole Answers
The first meeting of Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) and Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss) -- aka Sue Dibny in the comics -- wasn't exactly the stuff of great romance. Nevertheless, it did leave us with a desire to see more of these two The Flash characters together, if only so we could get some answer
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries