



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/OP_WC5oOCe8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Flight Attendant | Official Trailer | HBOMax","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/OP_WC5oOCe8 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

When you tune in to watch the new HBO Max darkly comedic murder mystery The Flight Attendant, and you should (and you can now, as HBO Max has released the first episode early!), you may be surprised to see Kaley Cuoco playing a role markedly different from Penny on The Big Bang Theory. Cuoco's

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com