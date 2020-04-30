The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reunited To Reminisce on Their Favorite Show Moments
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Cast Reunited To Reminisce on Their Favorite Show Moments
We're all looking forward to being able to watch The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air at our leisure when HBO Max launches, but in the meantime, Will Smith has given something to hold us over: a cast reunion. On the season finale of Smith's Snapchat show, Will From Home, he invited cast members Alfonso