- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Good Doctor Says Goodbye to One of Their Own in a Gutting Season 3 Finale
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Good Doctor Says Goodbye to One of Their Own in a Gutting Season 3 Finale
[Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Season 3 finale of The Good Doctor. Read at your own risk]
Doctor Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) has come up with a lot of last-minute miracle saves on The Good Doctor, making the audience feel somewhat immune to a patient being on the edge of
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries