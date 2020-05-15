The Great Review: Hulu's Sharp Satire Doesn't Always Tell the Truth, but Nails It Where It Counts
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Great Review: Hulu's Sharp Satire Doesn't Always Tell the Truth, but Nails It Where It Counts
Hulu's new series The Greatreminds viewers at the top of every episode that it is "an occasionally true story," and because the show is not concerned with accuracy and takes liberties with its historical subject matter, the 10-episode satire from The Favourite's Tony McNamara is able to avoid the