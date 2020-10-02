



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/1WLqBUi4r6o\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Handmaid's Tale: Season 4 Teaser \u2022 A Hulu Original","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/1WLqBUi4r6o " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Desperate for news about Season 4 of Hulu's hit series The Handmaid's Tale? TV Guide has everything you want to know from COVID-19 delays to spoilers to a likely premiere date for the upcoming season. Considering we'll be dangling from that huge Season 3 finale cliffhanger for a while, it's best to

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com