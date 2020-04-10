Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Handmaid's Tale Season 4: Spoilers, Premiere Date, Episode Count, and More

By Celebrity News Wire on April 10, 2020

Max Minghella and Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale | Photo Credits: Jasper Savage, Hulu

To call the end of The Handmaid's Tale Season 3 a cliffhanger would be a massive understatement, which is probably why we're more eager than ever for Season 4 to arrive. Unfortunately, we might have to wait a while before Hulu is ready to start dropping new episdoes of this dystopian series.

When we

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story