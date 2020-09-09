Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end after Season 20 in 2021 — but not because the family is ready to walk away. Instead, the network refuses to pay another $150 million to keep Kim Kardashian and her sisters around for another five years, OK! has exclusively learned.

“The last deal Kris Jenner signed was in 2017 giving her and the family $30 million per season. That deal has expired, and greedy Kris wanted at least $40 million per season to continue even though ratings have been declining dramatically,” a source tells OK!.

“The negotiations were going nowhere. E! was interested in keeping the show on the air, but there was no way the network could continue paying the family the same amount of money for almost half as many viewers. In the end it was better for everyone to say goodbye,” the insider adds. “Although Kris isn’t giving up just yet, she is busy on the phone shopping the show around to other networks … but not at a discounted price.”

Expect to see lots of statements from the family saying goodbye and wishing everyone well, but according to our source, they are livid. The Kardashians have built a billion-dollar empire from this reality show. Ultimately, insiders wonder: Will the money keep rolling in now that their show is ending?

E! has been a bloodbath recently with the sudden ending of E! News after 29 years on the air, their disastrous new Pop of the Morning show and In the Room, a celebrity interview series hosted by Jason Kennedy.

Tammy Filler was brought in to E! from NBC’s the Today show — which are both part of NBC Universal — to shake up the declining network, but so far everything Filler has touched has failed. As the Executive Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of E! News, having E! News get canceled on your watch is not good. Insiders says with massive budget cuts and ratings cuts, it won’t be long before even more shows are canceled and E! becomes the home for reruns from Bravo and NBC.

On September 8, the 39-year-old KKW Beauty founder announced the devastating news on social media. “It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” she began. “After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years — through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way.”

Kim thanked Ryan Seacrest — who was the one to give them a show in the first place — in addition to the “production team at Bunim/Marry who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives.”

Meanwhile, E! also expressed their sadness about the Kardashians leaving the network. “E! has been the home and extended family to the Kardashian-Jenners for what will be 14 years, featuring the lives of this empowering family,” they said in a statement. “Along with you, we have enjoyed following the intimate moments the family so bravely shared by letting us into their daily lives.

“While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family’s decision to live their lives without our cameras. It is not our final goodbye yet, we are excited to have the new season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians launching on September 17 with the final season airing in 2021.”

