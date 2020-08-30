The Killers blast off with Imploding The Mirage (EMI), which bows at No. 1 on the Official U.K. Albums Chart for the Las Vegas’ sixth leader in that territory.

Mirage opens with 50,000 chart sales, including nearly 42,000 units on CD, the Official Charts Company reports, to outsell the rest of this week’s Top 5 combined.

The hot start extends the band’s record streak run of No. 1 studio album, which dates right back to their debut Hot Fuss from 2004.

They’re the only international band to land six consecutive No. 1 studio albums from their debut, while frontman Brandon Flowers can add two more to that list, with his solo efforts Flamingo (2010) and The Desired Effect (2015).

Veteran synth pop duo Erasure score a tenth Top 10 album with The Neon (Mute), new at No. 4. It’s their first Top 5 in 16 years, since I Say I Say I Say lead the chart back in 1994.

Liverpool singer and songwriter Jamie Webster impacts the weekly chart for the first time with his debut album We Get By (Modern Sky), new at No. 6, while Mike Scott’s The Waterboys bag a seventh Top 20 entry with Good Luck Seeker (Cooking Vinyl) opening at No. 14.

Also arriving in the Top 40 this week are new sets by U.S. indie rockers Bright Eyes, (Down in the Weeds Where the World Once Was at No. 22 via Dead Ocean), veteran American rapper Nas (King’s Disease at No. 24 via Mass Appeal), and Aussie pop artist Troye Sivan (In A Dream EP at No. 34 via Polydor).

Over on the Official U.K. Singles Chart, Joel Corry and MNEK clock a sixth straight week at No. 1 with “Head & Heart” (Asylum/Perfect Havoc) despite a full-hearted challenge from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s” WAP” (Atlantic). “Head & Heart” finishes the chart week with 62,000 combined sales –- including 7.6 million streams – with “WAP” just 1,700 chart sales adrift, according to the OCC.

The week’s highest new entry belongs to BTS, whose “Dynamite” explodes at No. 3. It’s the K-pop boy band’s highest charting single and first Top 10 in the U.K., eclipsing the No. 13 best for 2019’s “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey.

