The Killers Rule Australia’s Albums Chart With ‘Imploding The Mirage’

The Killers are kings of the Australian albums chart as Imploding The Mirage (Island/Universal) debuts at No. 1, while Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and BTS flex up on the national singles chart.

With Mirage, the Las Vegas alternative rock outfit earn a third No. 1 on the ARIA chart and an eighth Top 10 album in Australia. It’s the followup to their 2017, chart-topping set Wonderful Wonderful.

Mirage also blasts to No. 1 in the U.K. with 50,000 first-week chart sales.

Aussie pop artist Troye Sivan returns with his In A Dream EP (via EMI), new at No. 3. The six-track set is Sivan’s first title to hit the ARIA Albums Chart since his sophomore album Bloom, which peaked at No. 3 in September 2018.

Also new to the Top 10 this week is Cannot Buy My Soul: The Songs Of Kev Carmody (EMI), a tribute to ARIA Hall of Famer Kev Carmody. The compilation is re-released with covers recorded by Electric Fields, Courtney Barnett, Kasey Chambers & Jimmy Barnes, Mo’Ju & Birdz, Kate Miller-Heidke and Alice Skye.

Western Sydney hip-hop artist Hooligan Hefs scores his first Top 50 entry with EP Living In Sin (DIT), new at No. 9, while U.S country star Tim McGraw enjoys his second solo Top 10 with Here On Earth (Big Machine/Universal). McGraw’s latest LP equals his solo chart best.

Homegrown indie artist Alex The Astronaut makes her first impression on the ARIA Albums Chart with The Theory Of Absolutely Nothing (Inertia), her debut album. It’s new at No. 22.

The Sydney singer-songwriter has previously released two EPs and one live album.

Meanwhile, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion enter a second straight week at No. 1 on the ARIA Singles Chart with “WAP” (Atlantic/Warner) while BTS take out a new chart peak with “Dynamite” (Big Hit/Orchard) new at No. 2.

The K-pop phenomenon’s first English-language song is their second Top 10 single in Australia following their Halsey collaboration “Boy With Luv,” which peaked at No. 10 in April 2019.

