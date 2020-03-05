- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Last Of Us TV Series Is Coming To HBO With Chernobyl Creator
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Last Of Us TV Series Is Coming To HBO With Chernobyl Creator
A television adaptation of Naughty Dog's critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic action game, The Last of Us, is now in the works at HBO. The adaptation, which is intended to be a series, will be led by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin, with game director Neil Druckmann helping to pen the script and
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries