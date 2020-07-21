The Legend of Korra Finally Hits Netflix in August

By Celebrity News Wire on July 21, 2020

The Legend of Korra | Photo Credits: Nickelodeon

If you were one of the legions of people binging Avatar: The Last Airbender when it hit Netflix in May and are now desperately clamoring for more, you're in luck. Netflix announced on Twitter that ATLA's sequel series, The Legend of Korra, will make its streaming debut on August 14. 

