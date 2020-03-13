The Letter for the King Review: Netflix's Game of Thrones for Teens Is Better Than How That Sounds
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Letter for the King Review: Netflix's Game of Thrones for Teens Is Better Than How That Sounds
When Game of Thrones ended its eight-season run last May it left behind not one void, but two. The HBO series began in 2010, three years before Netflix's House of Cards ushered in a new era of streaming series. The phenomenon of bingeing a season all at once would chip away -- first a little then a