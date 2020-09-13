With the announcement of Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to an end after 20 seasons, it’s time to look back and reflect on the best moments throughout the years. While Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloé Kardashian are often in the spotlight, Scott Disick is the one who always seems to light up the room with his witty comments and ridiculous banter.

While “Lord Disick” has dealt with his own drama, the recently single father of three tends to be the most relatable person on the reality TV show. Disick, who started out on the show as simply Kourtney’s boyfriend, made his way to be a fan favorite on the E! series.

The 37-year-old is widely known for enjoying the finer things in life such as private jets, expensive cars, and lavish homes. The New York native — who shares Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5 with Kourtney — even joked that he’s “always been into being ultrarich.” However, over the years, Disick has proved that he’s a great father — and he’s not afraid to poke fun at the Kardashian empire.

At the end of the day, Disick can’t help but make viewers laugh with his sarcasm and snippy one-liners, proving that there is nothing a joke can’t fix.

Scroll through the gallery below to take a look at some of Disick’s most legendary and relatable comments during KUWTK.

