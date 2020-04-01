The Magicians Bosses on Why Bringing Quentin Back Wasn't an Option for the Series Finale
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Magicians Bosses on Why Bringing Quentin Back Wasn't an Option for the Series Finale
[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the series finale of The Magicians, "Fillory and Further." Read at your own risk!]
The Magicians series finale may have closed the book on Fillory and Further, but in true Magicians form, this last chapter really just felt like the beginning of a new