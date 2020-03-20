- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Mandalorian Season 2 Adds Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Mandalorian Season 2 Adds Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano
Rosario Dawson has reportedly joined the cast of the second season of the Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian. /Film reports that the actress, who most recently starred on the USA drama Briarpatch, will be playing Ahsoka Tano, known to Star Wars fans as Anakin Skywalker's Jedi padawan. Disney+
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries