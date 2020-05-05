- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Mandalorian Season 2: Spoilers, Release Date, Plot, and More
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Mandalorian Season 2: Spoilers, Release Date, Plot, and More
The Mandalorian's first season ended with several major revelations, including Mando's (Pedro Pascal) real name (Din Djarin) and the fact he had been rescued as a child by blue-armored Mandalorians after the death of his parents and was raised as one of their own. But that's not all that happened.
In
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries