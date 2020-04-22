- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Masked Singer Makes the Banana Split
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Masked Singer Makes the Banana Split
The Masked Singer returned after a week off to trim the herd a bit more, but before the festivities got underway the panel launched into an assessment of Nick Cannon's latest ensemble that was almost as entertaining as the show itself. Nicole Scherzinger started by saying "Oooh shiny!," and I
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries