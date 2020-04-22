Error message

The Masked Singer Season 3: How We're Sure Night Angel Is This R&B Diva

By Celebrity News Wire on April 22, 2020

The Masked Singer | Photo Credits: Fox

The more The Masked Singer goes on, Night Angel keeps proving she's one of the strongest performers of Season 3, if not the whole competition ever.

Ever since Week 6, when she slayed Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," Night Angel has wowed viewers with her candy-coated pipes. And while it'll

