- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Masked Singer Season 3: How We're Sure Night Angel Is This R&B Diva
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Masked Singer Season 3: How We're Sure Night Angel Is This R&B Diva
The more The Masked Singer goes on, Night Angel keeps proving she's one of the strongest performers of Season 3, if not the whole competition ever.
Ever since Week 6, when she slayed Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," Night Angel has wowed viewers with her candy-coated pipes. And while it'll
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries