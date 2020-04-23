Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Masked Singer Season 3: The Best Theories About Each Masked Celebrity's Identity

By Celebrity News Wire on April 23, 2020

THE MASKED SINGER: The Kitty in the “Friends in High Places: Group B Championships” episode of THE MASKED SINGER airing Wednesday, March 4 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. © 2020 FOX MEDIA LLC. CR: Michael Becker/FOX.

The Masked Singer is narrowing the field as the weeks roll on, and though the clues aren't getting any easier, the compound effect of all these hints over time just makes the singers' identities harder and harder to conceal. Of course, we'll never know for sure until those heads come off, but below

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story