The Most Swoon-Worthy TV Weddings of All Time

If only fantasy were reality! Fictional TV couples have the ability to make viewers believe in love. So when it comes to their weddings, fans have high expectations for the big day.

On The Office, Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly’s (Jenna Fischer) love story was seasons in the making. When it came time for the duo to wed in season 6, the lovebirds’ nuptials were made all the more memorable by their colleagues.

Employees from Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton, Pennsylvania, branch interrupted the ceremony to perform a surprise dance routine to Chris Brown’s “Forever,” which was based on a viral YouTube video. Unbeknownst to their wedding guests, Jim and Pam secretly tied the knot on a boat below Niagara Falls before the church gathering began.

“I bought those tickets the day I saw that YouTube video. I knew we’d need a backup plan,” Krasinksi’s Jim said after the main wedding. “The boat was actually Plan C, the church was Plan B, and Plan A was marrying her a long, long time ago. Pretty much the day I met her.”

Years after the episode aired in 2009, The Office cast recreated the wedding dance scene on Krasinski’s Some Good News series in May 2020 after he virtually officiated the nuptials of two fans via Zoom.

Friends fans got treated to multiple weddings throughout the show’s 10-season run. However, the most romantic ones came in season 7 with Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and in season 10 with Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) and Mike Hannigan (Paul Rudd).

When the series finale aired in May 2004, Monica and Chandler became parents to newborn twins. Newlyweds Phoebe and Mike, meanwhile, expressed interest in starting a family of their own.

In May 2020, Kudrow speculated on what she believed Phoebe and Mike would be up to after all these years. “I feel like if they’d had kids she would be militaristic about creating art,” the Comeback alum explained to The Sunday Times. “So their place would be overrun with huge, outlandish projects.”

New Girl, for its part, aired two major weddings between main characters Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece Parekh (Hannah Simone) as well Jessica Day (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick Miller (Jake Johnson). However, Schmidt and Cece’s big day stood out more because they had a second more intimate ceremony to make up for the mishaps at their first wedding.

Scroll down to see some of the best TV weddings that have aired so far.

The post The Most Swoon-Worthy TV Weddings of All Time appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.