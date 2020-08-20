Celebrities are known for giving their children iconic names. While it’s unlikely their classmates will ever have the same moniker, famous kids like North West can rest easy knowing she will never have to go by North W. In a year like 2020, Hollywood’s newest babies are bound to have some original names.

Some stars have forgone traditional names altogether, like Grimes (real name: Claire Elise Boucher) and Elon Musk. The couple, who welcomed their first child on May 4, turned heads when they revealed their bundle of joy’s unorthodox title: X Æ A-Xii.

“First of all, my partner is the one [who] actually mostly came up with the name,” the entrepreneur said during a May 7 interview with Joe Rogan before explaining how to say the unique moniker. “It’s just X, the letter x, and then AE is pronounced ‘ash’ and then A-12, A-12 is my contribution, archangel 12 the precursor to the SR-71, the coolest plane ever, it’s true.”

It looked like Grimes and Elon weren’t on the same page when it came to the pronunciation of their little boy’s name. “X, the unknown variable,” the Canadian songstress explained on Twitter one day after giving birth. “Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence). A-12 = precursor to SR-71 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent + (A = Archangel, my favorite song) (metal rat).”

Weeks after welcoming their son, the parents were forced to make an adjustment to his name, since California’s state constitution declares names can only use letters from the English alphabet. Revealing the update on Instagram, Grimes shared the baby’s name would be stylized as X Æ A-Xii. Adding that “One dash is allowed,” she admitted, “Roman numerals. Looks better TBH.”

While the baby boy’s name is a little confusing, the proud mama shared she calls him “Little X” for short during an interview with Bloomberg.

Scroll below to see all the unique celebrity baby names celebs gave their kids in 2020.

