https://twitter.com/GoodDoctorABC/status/1315744044614643713?s=20" data-conversation="true">

There was simply no way The Good Doctor wasn't going to address the COVID-19 pandemic in Season 4. As this sneak peek for the two-part premiere of the new season shows, the virus that has dominated our lives for the majority of this year will also play a major role in the lives of our favorite

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com