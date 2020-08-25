Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” feat. Lil Durk soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week and No. 1 on Streaming Songs, racking up a cool 69.8 million streams in its debut. The track ranks as Drake’s 41st Hot 100 top 10 — further solidifying his record on the chart — and Lil Durk’s first.

“Laugh Now Cry Later” additionally landed at No. 4 on the Digital Song Sales chart (21,000 sold) and No. 47 on Radio Songs (17.1 million impressions).

Explore the team of musicians, producers, engineers and more behind the track below.

Artists:

Main Artist – Drake

Featured Artist – Lil Durk

Songwriters:

Composer Lyricist – Aubrey Drake Graham

Composer Lyricist – Durk Banks

Composer Lyricist – Daveon Jackson

Composer Lyricist – Rogét Chahayed

Composer Lyricist – Ronald LaTour

Composer Lyricist – Ryan Martinez

Producers:

Producer – Cardo Got Wings

Producer – G. Ry

Producer – Rogét Chahayed

Producer – Yung Exclusive

Engineers:

Mixer – Chris Athens

Mixer – Noah Shebib

Recording Engineer – Noel Cadastre

Labels:

Distributor – Universal Music Group

Label – OVO

