Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” feat. Lil Durk soared to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 this week and No. 1 on Streaming Songs, racking up a cool 69.8 million streams in its debut. The track ranks as Drake’s 41st Hot 100 top 10 — further solidifying his record on the chart — and Lil Durk’s first.
“Laugh Now Cry Later” additionally landed at No. 4 on the Digital Song Sales chart (21,000 sold) and No. 47 on Radio Songs (17.1 million impressions).
Artists:
Main Artist – Drake
Featured Artist – Lil Durk
Songwriters:
Composer Lyricist – Aubrey Drake Graham
Composer Lyricist – Durk Banks
Composer Lyricist – Daveon Jackson
Composer Lyricist – Rogét Chahayed
Composer Lyricist – Ronald LaTour
Composer Lyricist – Ryan Martinez
Producers:
Producer – Cardo Got Wings
Producer – G. Ry
Producer – Rogét Chahayed
Producer – Yung Exclusive
Engineers:
Mixer – Chris Athens
Mixer – Noah Shebib
Recording Engineer – Noel Cadastre
Labels:
Distributor – Universal Music Group
Label – OVO
