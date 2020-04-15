- You are here:
- Home
- /
- The Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Teaser Trailer Is Here to Make Your Day, Psychos!
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Psych 2: Lassie Come Home Teaser Trailer Is Here to Make Your Day, Psychos!
This morning we woke up feeling kind of blah, but thanks Shawn (James Roday) and Gus (Dulé Hill), it's officially the best day of 2020! It's here, Psychos -- the first trailer for the Psych: The Movie sequel, Psych 2: Lassie Come Home has arrived!
Though the teaser trailer Peacock released on Twitter
...
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries