Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Purest Moments from John Krasinski's Some Good News Show

By Celebrity News Wire on May 11, 2020

John Krasinski, Some Good News | Photo Credits: Some Good News, YouTube

Few people have been more devoted to being a source of genuine cheer during the age of coronavirus than John Krasinski. That was the goal of his new YouTube show, Some Good News, and though Krasinski makes it clear in every episode that he doesn't really know how to be a host, he's done a pretty

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story