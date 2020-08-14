The Queen Is Hiring! Here’s How You Can Apply

Windsor Castle is taking applications for a new job — yes, the Queen is hiring!

Now, you can apply for two new vacancies — one as a building supervisor, and the other as a maintenance technician — at the Windsor palace and work for the Queen Elizabeth.

These are permanent position and they offer a starting salary of £25,000. The ideal candidate can be offered £5,000 more, depending on their experience.

The starting salary of a building supervisor stands at £30,000.00 per annum dependent on experience plus benefits. The person selected in the role of a maintenance technician will help in “creating sustainable infrastructures for the oldest castle in the world.” A maintenance supervisor, on the other hand, will help in “preserving historic structures”.

The job description goes on to state that there will be “fascinating challenges” that would await you, and that’s a good step away from the regular, daily grind of things. You will also need to have a valid driving license and some good IT skills.

“As you will be working across several locations and buildings, a full UK driving license will be essential. You’ll also have good IT skills and a basic working knowledge of Microsoft Office, and will be able to pick up our CAFM and help desk systems quickly,” reads the job description of the maintenance technician.

The job wants the ideal candidate to have some previous experience with building, and to possess qualifications in engineering. Having a knowledge of the listed buildings is also a relevant qualification for the desirable candidate.

Other requirements for these jobs need the candidates to have good customer service skills. They also need to be excellent at solving problems, need to be organized and flexible, and have to be good with communication.

The job wants you to have “on-the-floor problem-solving skills that will key your success. You’ll be quick at analyze and assess a situation, before working through practical solutions to resolve an issue.”

The jobs require 40 hours of work per week. You are also expected to take “pride” in helping the Queen with the repair jobs at the almost 1000-year-old Windsor Castle.

James Upsher, who has experience working for the Queen, has offered some tips to help applicants with their applications. James advices to ”keep your language tight to the job description, answer the points they have asked for and add what makes you special.

“But don’t overdo it,” he adds.

If you think helping the Queen is something that you’d like to do, then you can check out more on the applications here. However, you must hurry as applications close on Aug. 23, 2020.

