Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Resident Donates Masks, Gloves and Gowns to a Real Atlanta Hospital

By Celebrity News Wire on March 18, 2020

Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, The Resident | Photo Credits: Fox

Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and the other overwhelmed but dedicated doctors at Chastain Memorial Hospital fight to save lives and each other everyday on Fox's hit medical drama The Resident. Now the fictional staff is taking its job one step further by donating much needed masks, gloves, and gowns

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story