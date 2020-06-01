Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Rise of Black Superheroes

By Celebrity News Wire on June 1, 2020

Note: This feature originally ran in February 2020 for Black History Month. Amid the ongoing civil unrest around the country, TV Guide is re-publishing this story and others like it to help foster greater understanding and awareness around issues of racial justice.

Superheroes are thriving on TV ...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story