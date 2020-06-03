The Sopranos Guest Stars You Probably Forgot About

There were a lot of famous faces that crossed paths with the titular family in The Sopranos. If you're just now checking out -- or perhaps revisiting -- the decorated drama in light of HBO Max's recent launch, you'll no doubt notice many A-listers appearing in guest star, and sometimes even
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- The Sopranos
- Mike Epps
- John Heard
- Guillermo Diaz
- Michael Buscemi
- Brian Geraghty
- Bokeem Woodbine
- Robert Patrick
- Frank Sinatra Jr.
- David Lee Roth
- Michael B. Jordan
- Jon Favreau
- Alicia Witt
- Dominic Fumusa
- Elizabeth Reaser
- Janeane Garofalo: If You Will
- Janeane Garofalo
- Sandra Bernhard Experience
- Sandra Bernhard
- Perez Hilton
- Charles S. Dutton
- Lady Gaga
- Crystal Fox
- Tobin Bell
- Will Arnett
- Montel Williams
- Alex Rice
- Paul Dano
- Bruce Altman
- Matthew Weiner
- Robert Loggia
- David Strathairn
- Adam Rose
- Tim Daly
- Chandra Wilson
- Annette Bening
- Michael Zegen
- Hal Holbrook
- Katie Lowes
- Cristin Milioti
- Alysia Reiner
- Selenis Leyva
- Wilmer Valderrama
- Ben Kingsley
- Lauren Bacall
- Julianna Margulies
- Cara Buono
- Aasif Mandvi
- Dania Ramirez
- Maulik Pancholy
- Sydney Pollack
- Geraldo Rivera
- Daniel Baldwin
- Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Ken Leung
- Nancy Sinatra
- Comment