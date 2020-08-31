The Top 5 Best and Most Buzzworthy Jewelry Looks From the 2020 VMAs

Diamonds, gold and jewels, oh my! The 37th annual MTV Video Music Awards red carpet looked much different than that of year’s past due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, stars still brought their fashion A-game on Sunday, August 30, slaying in designer ensembles and breathtaking jewelry to accessorize their looks.

Normally, hundreds of stars take to the red carpet in world-famous fashion labels and picture-perfect glam. Since some of this year’s content was pre-recorded sans a celebrity-filled audience, there were only a handful of celebrities who were actually in attendance for the ceremony. That includes those who performed, like Lady Gaga and presenters such as Joey King.

Even though it was a smaller group of A-listers on the red carpet, they still stunned in precious jewels and unique, custom creations. Take Lady Gaga’s internet-famous necklace, for example. Her silver metallic Area ensemble was undoubtedly more eye-catching than her jewelry, but the small touches were the perfect addition. Her Chromatica necklace was brought to life by fine jewelry designer Edward Avedis.

Opposite of Lady Gaga’s low key necklace was Joey King’s oversized trendy gold jewelry. The Kissing Booth star’s colorful Versace minidress was already statement-making, but she took the look to the next level by accessorizing it with chunky jewels, including an oversized chain necklace and equally as massive hair pins. Thes accessories are on-trend as it get and the 21-year-old made them her own.

Keep scrolling to see these looks and more of the best jewelry from this year’s awards ceremony!

