



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/Dw5Tg-hXf0c\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"CHUCKY | Official Trailer 1 | Coming 2021 | SYFY And USA Network","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/Dw5Tg-hXf0c " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

We learned about the Child's Play TV show Chucky back in January, when Syfy ordered the show to series. Now, with the release of the first Chucky trailer six months later, we've learned that the show will also air on USA Network alongside Syfy. The teaser trailer has some fun with this announcement,

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com