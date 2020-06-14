The Twilight Zone Season 2: Premiere Date, Cast, Trailer, and More

If you're like us, you're more than ready to journey back into The Twilight Zone because, frankly, it's a less disorienting place than our current reality is. The good news is we won't have to wait much longer. The second season of Jordan Peele's reboot is due to arrive on CBS All Access very, very
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- The Twilight Zone
- Jordan Peele
- Kylie Bunbury
- Sky Ferreira
- Topher Grace
- David Krumholtz
- Thomas Lennon
- Natalie Martinez
- Gretchen Mol
- Paula Newsome
- Jurnee Smollett-Bell
- Damon Wayans Jr.
- Billy Porter
- Morena Baccarin
- Joel McHale
- Christopher Meloni
- Jimmi Simpson
- Jenna Elfman
- Tavi Gevinson
- Gillian Jacobs
- Daniel Sunjata
- Ethan Embry
- Comment