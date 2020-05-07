Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Undertaker Breaks Down His Search for the Perfect Final Match in WWE's The Last Ride

By Celebrity News Wire on May 7, 2020

Mark Calaway, The Undertaker: The Last Ride | Photo Credits: WWE



For the first time in his 30-year career, the Phenom is pulling the curtain back on his heavily-guarded persona. The Undertaker: The Last Ride, a five-part docuseries premiering Sunday, May 10 on the WWE Network, offers up an intimate look at the man behind the legendary character as he battles
...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story