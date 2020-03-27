The Voice Exclusive: Here Are the Next Battle Round Pairings
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Voice Exclusive: Here Are the Next Battle Round Pairings
The Voice battles are officially underway, and Season 18 is continuing full speed ahead on Monday with the second round, during which we'll see contestants go head-to-head to impress coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Nick Jonas, and we'll find out who wins their bouts (or one