The Voice's At-Home Playoffs Showed Off Contestants' Virtual Versatility
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Voice's At-Home Playoffs Showed Off Contestants' Virtual Versatility
The Voice returned on Monday night with its first at-home playoffs in the show's history, and it wasa bit eerie to see Carson Daly and his skeleton crew in the otherwise emptied-out studio throughout the show. All four coaches and even an audience used video conferencing to watch the contestants'