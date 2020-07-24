www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/LpHpwO1E70A\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Walking Dead: World Beyond: Season 1 Comic-Con Trailer","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/LpHpwO1E70A" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">
After being delayed due to the coronavirus, The Walking Dead: World Beyond finally has a new premiere date, AMC announced during The Walking Dead's Comic-Con@Home panel. The long-awaited spin-off debuts Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10/9c on AMC, immediately following the Season 10 finale of The Walking Dead.
