The Walking Dead's Michonne Goes Old School in the Trailer for Danai Gurira's Last Episode
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
The Walking Dead's Michonne Goes Old School in the Trailer for Danai Gurira's Last Episode
Season 10, Episode 13 of The Walking Dead, "What We Become," will be Danai Gurira's final episode as sword-swinging survivor Michonne. AMC has released the trailer for episode, and it contains some hints about where Michonne is going when she leaves, and how she's going to get there.