The Walking Dead's Season 10 Finale Finally Has an Airdate





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/MpoDZo76QuU\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale: Extended Opening Minutes","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/MpoDZo76QuU " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The Walking Dead's Season 10 finale was supposed to air in April as, well, the season finale and then set up the series premiere of spin-off The Walking Dead: World Beyond, but it got delayed because it included some special effects that weren't ready when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com