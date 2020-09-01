BTS earned their first-ever No. 1 hit this week with “Dynamite,” and well wishes are pouring in from their fellow artists on social media to celebrate the group’s history-making accomplishment.

“Really cool. this is so big for asian artists,” The Weeknd wrote, retweeting the news that “Dynamite” marks the first song by an Asian act to hit the top of the Hot 100 in 57 years (since Kyu Sakamoto’s 1963 single “Sukiyaki”). “Huge congratulations to @bts_bighit.”

Meanwhile, Jonas Brothers were happy to usher BTS into their elite circle as only the third band in history to debut at No. 1 behind Aerosmith (1998’s “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing”) and themselves (2019’s “Sucker”). “Welcome to the club boys,” the JoBros tweeted with a pair of celebratory emojis.

BTS even earned a shoutout from Moon Jae-in, president of the Republic of Korea, on their history-making chart accomplishment. “BTS has achieved its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, writing a new chapter in K-pop history as the first Korean band to do so,” Moon wrote, calling the moment “truly amazing” and “a splendid feat that further raises pride in K-pop.”

Other K-pop acts also celebrated the big news, including PSY, Eric Nam, Changmo and more.

Check out some of the best celebrity reactions to BTS reaching No. 1 below.

really cool. this is so big for asian artists. huge congratulations to @bts_bighit https://t.co/G1lWgeYf90 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) August 31, 2020

BTS has achieved its first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, writing a new chapter in K-pop history as the first Korean band to do so. After having topped the Billboard 200 main album chart four times, they have now reached No. 1 on both charts. — 문재인 (@moonriver365) September 1, 2020

Big congratulations to @BTS_twt

☝ — 아빠 최고 VITAMIN D (@DrunkenTigerJK) September 1, 2020

