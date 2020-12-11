The Wilds Review: The Best Lost Knockoff Comes 16 Years Later and Is About Teenage Girls

By Celebrity News Wire on December 11, 2020

Erana James, The Wilds | Photo Credits: Matt Klitscher, Amazon Studios

www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/MbfUMT1wGic\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Wilds Season 1 | Official Trailer | Amazon Originals","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url="https://youtu.be/MbfUMT1wGic" data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Amazon Prime Video's new series The Wilds is new this weekend, but its road to becoming actually started on September 22, 2004. That was the premiere of ABC's Lost, the show that would change television and television storytelling for... well, at least several years. In that show, a plane flying

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story