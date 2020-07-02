The Witcher Boss Promises More Video Game Easter Eggs in Season 2





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/pAVM15xmotg\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"The Witcher Season 2: Lauren Hissrich Teases What to Expect","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/pAVM15xmotg " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

Before The Witcher was a popular Netflix series, it was a popular video game series. And before it was a popular video game series, it was a book series that only gained international popularity after the video game franchise did. But while it was The Witcher video games that boosted the books into

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com