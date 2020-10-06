The Witcher Season 2 Photos Preview Ciri's Training at Kaer Morhen





www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/tzrFbFqb1N8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Netflix\u2019s The Witcher Season 2 Theories Answered | Is Ciri Geralt's Mother?","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/tzrFbFqb1N8 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

The Witcher Season 2 won't be hitting Netflix until 2021, but the streaming service has shared a few details about the new season and a first look at what's to come. On Monday, Netflix released the first two photos from Season 2, showing Henry Cavill's Geralt of Rivia strapped up in his armor in a

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com