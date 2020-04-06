Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

The Witcher Season 2: Release Date, Cast, and More Scoop on Netflix Show

By Celebrity News Wire on April 6, 2020

The Witcher | Photo Credits: Katalin Vermes/Netflix

The Witcher was an instant hit when Season 1 premiered on Netflix in Dec. 2019. But now, fans of the fantasy drama seem to be in for a long wait until we can return to The Continent and see what's in store for Season 2.

The Witcher is inspired by Andrzej Sapkowski's Witcher book series, which also

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story