Skip to main content
Secondary menu
NEWS
CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA
PHOTOS
VIDEO
STYLE
TWEETS
CELEBRITY
FEATURES
Search form
Search
NEWS
CELEBRITY SOCIAL MEDIA
PHOTOS
CELEB GALLERIES
VIDEO
CELEBRITY
MUSIC VIDEOS
STYLE
TWEETS
CELEBRITY
CELEBRITY BIOS
STAR POLLS
FEATURES
ARTS
CELEBRITY
COMEDY
FASHION
MODELS
MUSIC
PUBLISHING
SPORTS
You are here:
Home
/
The Witcher's Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on Writing a Hero Whose Biggest Villain Is the Plot
The Witcher's Lauren Schmidt Hissrich on Writing a Hero Whose Biggest Villain Is the Plot
Comment
Full Story
Latest Celebrity News
Clare Crawley's Bachelorette Season Could Be the Best Thing to Happen to the Franchise So Far
TikTok Star Bryce Hall Teases Potential Reconciliation With Ex Addison Rae
The 100's Lindsey Morgan Talks Directing Those 'Electric' Murphy and Sheidheda Scenes
Meghan Markle and Her Friends Felt "Silenced" By the Royal Family: Court Documents
The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden Ranks the Janets
See More News
Hot Celebrity Photos: Galleries
Angelina Jolie
Jessica Alba
Megan Fox
Miley Cyrus
Brad Pitt
George Clooney
Justin Bieber
Zac Efron