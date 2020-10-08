



www.youtube.com\/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https:\/\/i.ytimg.com\/vi\/ZWFQJExHhj8\/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Rise of the Black Superheroes | Are Black Women Finally Flying High on TV? | TV Guide presents","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}" data-url=" https://youtu.be/ZWFQJExHhj8 " data-autoplay="false" data-loop="false" data-start="0" data-fs="true" data-rel="true">

TV Guide is at New York Comic Con, along with some high-flying women in Hollywood who teamed up for a fun and insightful panel about Black female superheroes on the small screen.

The panel's origin story begins with Black History Month back in February, when TV Guide presented The Rise of Black

...



Read More >