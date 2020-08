It's a good day for all the soap opera fans out there. After shutting down production amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Young and the Restless is finally back to grace daytime TV with a full week of new episodes, starting Monday, Aug. 10 at 12:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on CBS.

The long-running soap,

...



Read More >





Other Links From TVGuide.com