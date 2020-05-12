There's a Center Stage TV Show in the Works Because the World Decided We Needed a Treat Today
Error message
Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).
There's a Center Stage TV Show in the Works Because the World Decided We Needed a Treat Today
We need all the good news we can get right now, and news doesn't get much better than this: Deadline reports that Sony Pictures Television is developing a TV adaptation of the classic dance movie Center Stage, and it's being developed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the woman behind MTV's late but